TGIF! And welcome to "The Friday Fraud Law Review" where Stephanie Joy
shares another recent report of the Office of Inspector General of the
Social Security Administration, where a fraudster screwing the tax
paying public, the disabled or aged seniors, gets caught. For those
indicted or charged but not yet convicted, may we be reminded that they
are innocent until proven guilty. Crime does not pay, at least not for
these folks.
Maine Man Convicted of Defrauding SSI program with hidden Self-Employment, Land and Cars
https://oig.ssa.gov/news-releases/2023-06-21-livermore-falls-man-who-repeatedly-concealed-employment-and-assets-pleads-guilty-to-theft-of-public-money-fraud/
Stephanie Joy has been practicing Social Security Disability law EXCLUSIVELY, no legal dabble elsewhere, since 2005.
