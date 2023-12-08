Endocrine Disruptors, Spiritual Health, Double Blind Placebo Study & Your Tongue Tells All | Ep 142

Dr. Hadar Sophia shows how your tongue can give insights into your health and underlying wellness issues. Dr. Brian Hooker explains what a double blind placebo control study is and why this essential test is not being used by Big Pharma to test vaccines. Christian Wellness coach Tori Jensen advises on how your spiritual health affects your overall physical health. Sally Fallon Morell of the Weston A. Price Foundation talks about Endocrine Disruptors leading to gender confusion. All in an exciting compilation of some of the best interviews over the past few months here on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.

