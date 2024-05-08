'We also Slaughtered Innocent People in Massive Numbers': former US General Milley - offers Bizarre Defense of Israel's War on Gaza Civilians

'We also slaughtered innocent people in massive numbers': former US general offers bizarre defense of Israel's war on Gaza civilians

"Before we all get self-righteous about what Israel's doing, and I feel horrible for the innocent people in Gaza that are dying. But we shouldn't forget that we, the United States, killed a lot of innocent people in Mosul, Iraq. [...] We slaughtered people in massive numbers – innocent people who had nothing to do with their government," Mark Milley, US retired general who served as the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during the AI Expo for National Competitiveness (SCSPAIExpo2024) held in Washington, DC, on May 7-8.