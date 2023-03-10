© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 President of MAGA MALL Ronald Soloman: I‘m totally behind any organization that promotes freedom, competition and it’s better for people. So an organization like NFSC is welcome, it’s like a breath of fresh air. I want to thank you all for everything that you do. For the Mainland China viewers who are risking their lives just to watch our live stream, I wish them all the best. God bless you all.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 MAGA MALL主席罗纳德·所罗门：我对任何促进自由、竞争以及人们福祉的组织表示完全支持。因此像新中国联邦这样的组织颇受人们欢迎，它就像是一股新鲜空气。我想对你们所做的一切表示感谢。对那些冒着其生命危险观看我们节目的中国大陆观众，我祝他们一切顺利。上帝保佑你们！