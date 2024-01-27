EXAMINING THE SCIENCE BEHIND W.H.O.’S NEW HEALTH GUIDELINES FOR TRANS AND GENDER DIVERSE

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Jan 26, 2024





After the WHO announced a team to produce global guidelines for trans and gender diverse people, the public pushback was immediate. We do a deep dive investigation into the lack of sound scientific evidence for hormone therapy and puberty blockers in children being widely given throughout US medical institutions.





#WHO #PubertyBlockers





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49hs4t-examining-the-science-behind-w.h.o.s-new-health-guidelines-for-trans-and-ge.html