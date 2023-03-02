BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dark side of Science - The Horror of Eugenics Theory [2022 - Plainly Difficult]
03/02/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmSoQOebWyM


Eugenics is a theory that aim to improve the genetic quality of the human population, by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior such as forced sterilisation and promoting those judged to be superior.


The Theory also known a Galton's theory became an excuse for some of the 20th entries worst atrocities.


The story of this theory has resulted in many unethical practises in the USA, Germany and the UK, and traces its origins back to Charles Darwin.

planned parenthoodscienceelitegovernmentnazirockefellerdepopulationeugenicsbill gates
