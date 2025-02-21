What's Up? - Development Goals and the Need for Alternatives

In this episode of "What's Up," John Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss the influence of the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals on global policy. They express concerns about unelected officials shaping daily life through these goals, which aim to merge physical, digital, and biological aspects into an AI-managed system. They highlight potential issues with how these goals might be achieved, like through mass immunizations and GMO use, and stress the urgency of creating alternative pathways for a new world order.





