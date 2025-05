Lahaina Maui Fires After - FBI Everywhere & They Build A Fence Shelby Thomson

202 views • 08/26/2023

Boots on the ground footage of #Lahaina . Very very sad.

"Instead of looking for survivors, they built a fence..."

Lahaina Maui Fires After - FBI Everywhere & They Build A Fence Shelby ThomsonUnjected Official @unjectedhttps://twitter.com/unjected/status/1694009015938785564

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.