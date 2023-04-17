Oath Of Office.... Who Needs That?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is unconstitutional and troublesome.
Video sourced from:
'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary
Original video from:
Ann Vandersteel
Closing theme music:
'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between We The People Situation Update, Ann Vandersteel or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc tue05:00