Learn Why The WHO Ended The COVID Crisis

Alex Jones opens the phone lines to answer the question: why did the United Nations and World Health Organization decide to officially end the COVID global health emergency?

Survival Shield X-3 is BACK at the Infowars Store! Get 25% OFF on the next evolution in activated nascent iodine HERE and be sure to learn all about the dangers of iodine deficiency in these powerful studies below:

Iodine: Health Implications of Deficiency

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2156587211414424/

---------------

HERE WE GO: WHO Sounds Alarm Over New Covid Wave Coming This Winter

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/here-we-go-who-sounds-alarm-new-covid/









