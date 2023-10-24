Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 24, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2135 - Green show today. Austin is on fire! Top ten foods were tested toxic with glyphosate. 50 cent has a word for Biden. What was the Milgram Experiment? Why are people so obedient to toxic authority? The truth about Gardasil. Don’t experiment on pregnant women! Dangers of psychiatric drugs. Excellent must listen broadcast. Plus much more!