Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 14, 2024 – Trump now faces COSMIC decision between ABUNDANCE (peace) and total DESTRUCTION (war)

- The importance of Matt Gaetz as AG

- Support his nomination, pressure your senators

- Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense - bizarre tattoos

- Hegseth wants to bring WAR, not peace

- Hegseth is an End Times Armageddon accelerationist who wants to start WWIII

- Why Trump faces a cosmic moral choice

- If Trump chooses WAR, then the west is destroyed

- If #Trump chooses PEACE, then we can live to see incredible abundance and prosperity

- Morality counts - what God actually demands of us

- Interview with Daniel Satchkov of Bastyon

- Decentralized, peer-to-peer social media technology that can't be censored





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/