Iran confirms deploying warship to Red Sea as tensions rise

Iranian state media confirmed Tehran sent a warship to the Red Sea as the area rapidly militarizes.

The IRIS Alborz, part of the 94th Naval Fleet of the Iranian army, travelled through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near Yemen to arrive at the Red Sea. The news comes as state media reported Iran’s security chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, held a meeting with top Houthi negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam. Houthi attacks on tankers passing through the strait of Bab Al Mandab to the Red Sea are disrupting one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Houthis say they are targeting vessels linked to Israel in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar reports from Djibouti.

