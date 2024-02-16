This Isn't Just Republic-Ending

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is America-Ending
* We will be like the Weimar Republic if these [deficit] numbers come true — and right now they’re coming true.
* This is why your life sucks economically.
* Reality check: if that chart is correct, this country is finished as we know it today.
* The math is horrible; and it was re-affirmed with today’s inflation numbers.
* The fix is in and it’s not going to get better.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3396: Death Of Navalny; Positioning Kamala For Leadership (16 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dsy2i-episode-3396-death-of-navalny-positioning-kamala-for-leadership.html