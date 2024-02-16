BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Isn't Just Republic-Ending
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
1
238 views • 02/16/2024

This Is America-Ending

* We will be like the Weimar Republic if these [deficit] numbers come true — and right now they’re coming true.

* This is why your life sucks economically.

* Reality check: if that chart is correct, this country is finished as we know it today.

* The math is horrible; and it was re-affirmed with today’s inflation numbers.

* The fix is in and it’s not going to get better.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3396: Death Of Navalny; Positioning Kamala For Leadership (16 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4dsy2i-episode-3396-death-of-navalny-positioning-kamala-for-leadership.html

fiat currencyfederal reservetaxationgovernment spendingusurysteve bannoninflationserfdomeconomic warfarebankstereconomic destructiondebt slaverywealth transferbanking cartelrick santellimodern monetary theorycurrency debasementcurrency devaluationdebt enslavementmoney changerdeficit spendingdebt spiralej antonifederal deficit
