Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Family First Aid & Home Trauma Care - Dr Richard Schulze
channel image
CuresWanted
667 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
73 views
Published 2 months ago

This is a Dr Richard Schulze First Aid DVD.   


Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus 

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat 

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3 

Keywords
icefirst aidcutstraumaaloewoundsburnsbitesdr richard schulzedr schulzebandagescprscissorsmedical emergenciestweezersstingsreading glassescotton swabsgauzewaterproof tapehead lampsextractorherbal first aiddeep tissueopen wounds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket