💔"My Mother was Killed in the Shifa Hospital, my Father is Blind, my Brother was Injured and my Sister remains Alive with us" - child from the north of Gaza

“My mother was killed in the Shefa hospital, my father is blind, my brother was injured and my sister remains alive with us” .. a child from the north of Gaza.
adding this just in...
Democrats and Republicans find new ways to send money to the Israeli apartheid. Another 80 million a year.
◾️If the Zionist lobby AIPAC bribes US representatives and those in return send millions of dollars from American taxpayers to Israel how do you call it?