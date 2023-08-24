BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 9 Qualifications Of A Christian According To Paul-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 24 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
24 views • 08/24/2023

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, two thousand years later, the apostle Paul remains somewhat of a mysterious figure, and a man hated by Roman Catholics, Hebrew Roots and all the other cults, and forever taken out of context by the hyper-dispensationalists. There is no better picture of God's grace than picking the man who has been murdering your followers, Saul, and appoint him as their leader. Yet when you read the Bible, Paul is an open book and not mysterious at all. In fact, he's one of the 'plainest people' you'll ever meet. In our Bible study tonight, Paul lays out 9 characteristics, or qualifications if you will, of what life should look like if you're claiming to be a Christian. Let's see how you match up to that! This is Part #1 in a series.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
