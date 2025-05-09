Pope Leo The XIV & 666. Revelation 13: The Number Of A Man. Robert Prevost, Catholic Social Teaching

Pope Leo XIV Is The New Pope At The Vatican. Formerly known as Robert Francis Prevost has been declared the new leader of The Catholic Church. By Vicarius Filii Dei and its connection to 666 is clearly outlined in Revelation 13 in Bible prophecy. Catholic social teaching through the common good will soon lead to the enforcement of the Sunday law, which is the Mark of the Beast. Donald Trump will enforce Sunday observance in America, and all businesses will be closed on Sundays. Project 2025 & The department of labor desire to see all Americans attend church on Sundays.





Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Leo XIV. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, becoming the first pontiff from the United States. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.





What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself





Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff.





Trump The Next Pope. Sunday Law Mischief, President Trump Uniting With MAGA Catholics & Evangelicals





The 69-year-old new pontiff appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and said, "Peace be with all of you!"





He said he wanted his message of peace to "enter your hearts, to reach your families, and all people, wherever they are, all of the people, all over the Earth."





He thanked his fellow cardinals for selecting him and spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin. Having spent years working in Peru, he thanked his former diocese in the South American country, "where a loyal people has shared its faith and has given a lot," he said.





He spoke warmly of the late Pope Francis, with his "always courageous voice," he said, and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.





Pope Leo XIV appeared after white smoke streamed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the 133 cardinals inside had elected a new pope.





A roar erupted from the crowd when those in it saw the white smoke, which was shown on several large screens in St. Peter's Square. Enormous bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring, tolling the news that the Catholic Church has a new pope.





The vote came on the second day of the papal election process known as the conclave. Church experts had named other possible candidates and had not expected an American to win the papacy.





President Trump congratulated the new pope and expressed excitement to meet him. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump wrote on social media.





Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Pope Leo XIV's hometown of Chicago, expressed local pride, writing: "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!"





The pope has spent most of his career overseas, studying in Rome, then arriving in Peru in 1985, before Pope Francis brought him in for a Vatican position in 2023.





Newspapers in Peru noted that the new pope is also a Peruvian citizen. He has worked as a missionary and later became the bishop of Chiclayo, a city of about half a million people in the northern part of the country.





Rome has been brimming with elation, as thousands gathered near the Via della Conciliazione to be present for the historic moment when the new pope was announced and presented to the world.





