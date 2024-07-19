RT News July 19, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 19, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
That's what Donald Trump says saved him - as he addresses crowds just days after the attempt on his life, to confirm his acceptance of the Republican nomination for the U.S. presidency. A so-called suicide drone strikes a building near the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, reportedly killing one person and injuring several others. RT's senior correspondent is among the first journalists to see first-hand the fierce fighting ongoing for a key town in Donbass, which Russian forces entered two months ago. Kenya's High Court suspends a police-imposed ban on demonstrations as public anger with the East African nation's government continues to boil.