Silent War Ep. 6301: Don't Say Jew Bill & Cohenincidences. “When Do We Deploy the New Variant?”

In this episode...

Florida Bill Will Require Bloggers Who Write About Governor to Register with State.





Florida also trying to pass HB269 - the aptly dubbed "Dont say Jew" bill.





Pentagon Inspector General: Joe Biden is Hiding Classified Documents Detailing Side Deals He Made with Taliban and Against US Troops.





‘THERE WAS NO PLAN’: The Government’s Case Against The Proud Boys In Seditious Conspiracy Trial FALLS APART after Key Witness Repeatedly Lies Under Oath, Called Tarrio Slurs Dozens Of Times.





Leaked audio reveals US rail workers were told to skip inspections as Ohio crash prompts scrutiny to industry.





‘No risk to public health’ after Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark Co.





Court Strikes Down Biden's 'Ghost Gun Rule'.





Biden’s EPA Awards Nearly $1 Billion in Climate Grants – At the Same Time They Order Pause to Cleanup in East Palestine.





EAST PALESTINE DAM COLLAPSES TOXIC DERAILMENT SLUDGE RELEASED INTO LOCAL WATERWAYS 3/4/23.





Whistleblower Reveals How the Corrupt FBI is Using a “Threat Tag” to Target Pro-Lifers as Domestic Threats – FBI Retaliated By Suspending Him.





FBI Whistleblower Says He Was Forced To Inflate Domestic Terrorism Numbers.





The UK Lockdown Files: Text Messages Reveal How Top British Health Officials Conspired to “Scare the Pants Off Everyone” and Asking “When Do We Deploy the New Variant?”





https://theserapeum.com/chemical-attacks-cohenincidences/





