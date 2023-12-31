Create New Account
InfoWars | The US no longer has a southern border, it is a federally funded UN invasion zone.
Alex Jones InfoWars | The US no longer has a southern border, it is a federally funded UN invasion zone.


What would you call the broken border? A funnel? An illegal immigrant cannon? A magnet to suck in billions from the THIRD WORLD and SINK our republic?


What the border really is, is a war zone, where America is fighting for its very existence!


#AlexJonesShow - TUNE IN: https://infowars.com/show/

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

