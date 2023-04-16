Biblical Health #48: Minerals Crises In Our Bodies A Complicated Problem Solved: By Sea Salt Alone...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Salt had a bad reputation for over 50 years and greatly reduced the health of our seniors and everyone else. We are the salt of the earth the bible says and we are a saltwater processing machine. But not table salt laced with iodine, that is poison. Sea Salt will solve your minerals problem from the damaged food we now eat regularly. God knew this would happen and left us a beautifully simple solution...