PATRIOT DAY
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago
PATRIOT DAY

Intent on obliterating the mainstream media’s false narrative that January 6th was some sort of ‘white domestic terrorist attack,’ Lang, who has been held in pretrial custody for over 1080 days, managed to create the “truly 1776 spirited film” while in solitary confinement.

The groundbreaking documentary provides a riveting first-person perspective of the January 6 Capitol protest.

