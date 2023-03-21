X22 REPORT Ep. 3024a - Biden Just Destroyed The Economic System, Right On Schedule, Restructure Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Ep. 3024a - March 20, 2023
Biden Just Destroyed The Economic System, Right On Schedule, Restructure Coming
The [CB]/[WEF] are now putting everything in position and as they do this they are making the people of the world angry. The banking system is fragile and the [CB] is now consolidating the banks. Biden just vetoed a bill that will destroy the economy. The Fed will be restructured in the end.
