Interview With Former Health Insurance Exec Turned Media Mogul & Patented Inventor - HURRICANE H

In this 10th installment of the QuotersCast - your licensed agent and host Renee - Interviews Former Health Insurance Exec Turned Media Mogul & Patented Inventor - HURRICANE H

Hurricane has a lot on the go! He was a health insurance sale executive for nearly 30 years. He's also been in the world of media since he was a kid. It was a natural transition for him to create ihealthradiousa.com and the EMBC TV Network - A collection of channels for content creators to promote their work effectively and affordably.





And surprisingly, listen to Hurricane tell the story of how he created a new invention and filed a US patent on it in 2019! Find Hurrican H at the following internet spaces:



https://ihealthradiousa.com

https://www.theembctvnetwork.com/#/

https://www.youtube.com/@UCqh-7sNnEOpdPWZFlWMko0A/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-ihealthradio-83322572/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hicham-elanmati-54aaa016/ https://twitter.com/elanmatij/status/1233856743836393478



THE QUOTERSCAST #10

https://wikiquoters.podbean.com/ -- The QuotersCast - "We make insurance cool!"

Visit WikiQuoters here: https://wikiquoters.org/- "Where a Licensed Agent Picks Up the FIRST Time."

BYOB Blog - https://wikiquoters.com

Contact us at: [email protected]

ABOUT WIKIQUOTERS & THE QUOTERS CAST

Getting a life insurance quote is annoying and dull isn't it?

Well, there's a new site on the block(chain) hoping to change that tedious experience.

WikiQuoters is the brainchild of Walter Quinn; a veteran of the insurance industry for over 30 years.

It started several years ago when Quinn was getting close to retirement. He realized the insurance industry had changed drastically since the 1980s. Quinn wanted to leave something behind, besides his hundreds of satisfied clients, that could potentially improve the landscape of the field.

Quinn was then asked what made WikiQuoters special? He answered, “The fact that a licensed agent picks up the first time. Why that's a novel concept is beyond me, but it's not what other quote sites do.”

So what's next for WikiQuoters? Quinn envisions an easy duplication of the sales process and refining it so that potential clients feel like they are building a relationship with a trusted professional. His goal is to move away from treating prospects like they're a number that will be added to a digital file. Lastly, Quinn added, “I know it's an uphill battle, but getting back to basics, connecting with a real live human being in a real way will be a satisfactory ending to a wonderful career.”

