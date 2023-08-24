BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Culture War | Guest: Rob Graham | Last Frontier Ministries | Frozen Chosen | Alaska | Leads the Nation in Suicide | EMT Trainer | Local Impact
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 08/24/2023

Today, we are joined by Rob Graham with Last Frontier Ministries which is based in Healy, Alaska. With Alaska being dark not just physically but spiritually, too (leads the nation in suicide),  ministry with the light of Jesus Christ is so needed! Rob describes his ministry as having 3 legs: A coffee shop and pavilion which make a local impact, a school of missions, which will open up in April of 2024, and the village ministry, with every leg building on each other. Ideally, he would like to see Alaskans take over since being natives, they would have fewer obstacles. Get involved by praying and contributing financially to this debt free ministry. Rob says, “God’s will, God’s bill! Text Rob at (907) 388-8403 to be entered into a drawing for a free trip to Alaska! 



Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://lastfrontierministries.com/

www.momsonamission.net 

[email protected]


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonrob graham
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy