Col. Douglas Macgregor _ Israel Can’t Hold Out – Iran’s Strike is Coming!.

In a stark warning, Colonel Douglas Macgregor asserts that Israel may not be able to withstand an impending strike from Iran. He analyzes the current military landscape and discusses the strategic advantages Iran holds, suggesting that Israel's defenses could be overwhelmed. Macgregor emphasizes the urgency for Israel to reconsider its defensive strategies and prepare for potential escalation in the region.