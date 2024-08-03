© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tech entrepreneur Amjad Masad joins Tucker for the deepest and most interesting explanation of AI you’ll ever see.
Time Stamps
(0:00) Artificial Intelligence
(10:01) Bitcoin
(22:30) The Extropians Cult
(29:15) Transhumanism
(34:04) Longtermism
(40:24) Are Machines Capable of Thinking?
(43:11) The Two Conflicting Theories of Physics
(49:46) The Difference Between Mind and Computer
(1:04:24) The Abuse of Technology
(1:12:36) Virtual Companionship
(1:15:12) Do Silicon Valley Elites Acknowledge the Existence of God?
(1:26:37) Silicon Valley Turning to Donald Trump
(1:40:20) Elon Musk and Free Speech