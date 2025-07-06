Maximum Flow! Exhaust Downpipe and Intercooler Plumbing Upgrades

We're now ready for some tuning in our quest for 400 hp!



I continue the upgrades on Evonne the Turbodiesel's exhaust system by installing a beautiful stainless downpipe from Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel, plus his metal turbo outlet, in addition to fabricating my own improved intercooler piping. In this video I share the installation/fabrication of these systems, and how the upgraded exaust sounds, too.



Watch my other videos, as these are ony a couple parts of an upgrade process over the stock OM648 including a hybrid turbo, an upgraded intercooler, 100%-over injectors, a larger OM628 high-pressure pump, turbo mufflers, intake resonator deleted, swirl flaps deleted, EGR deleted, a 4-bar MAP sensor, and proper tuning by Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel, who is a real expert. This isn't a one-step effort to reach high performance, the pump is only one part of a larger system.



