MAGA IS DEAD: Trump Serves Israeli Masters by Vowing to Primary Thomas Massie

Stew breaks down Donald Trump’s decision to primary American hero Thomas Massie in his latest public display of bowing to his jewish masters.





Become an SPN subscriber to gain access to exclusive content and unlock premiere benefits, including

personal interactions with Stew, VIP event tickets, and live giveaways. Celebrate Stew's Birthday

Month with $31 Off! �� It’s the perfect time to celebrate and support our Bullhorn! Get $31 off your

annual subscription to his Locals community —regularly $90, now only $59 for your first year!

Hurry, this offer is only available for a limited time. Let’s celebrate together ����

https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/BIRTHDAY