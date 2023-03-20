The hierarchy of evidence and root cause investigations with Tyson Gabriel| Ep. 9

Tyson Garbriel is a 20-year Industrial Hygienist and Occupation and Environmental Health Professional specializing in Risk Management. He is one of a handful of Exposure Scientists who stood up and spoke out against the improper mandated "control" methods over the past three years. He is a true visionary who has utilized his credentials to cross into the investigation of the proclaimed evidence to back such harmful mandates.Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Tyson Gabriel:

Substack: Tyson's Newsletter | Tyson Gabriel | Substack

Twitter: Tyson D Gabriel (@TysonGabriel83) / Twitter

Rumble: TyGabriel (rumble.com)Show more





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: ffb37b1a15bb588d









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co