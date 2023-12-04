❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 1-3

▪️On Sunday, AFU attacked the territory of Krasnodar region with two converted S-200 missiles. Both munitions were intercepted by air defence over the Sea of Azov and did not cause any damage.



▪️Russian troops, in turn, continue to launch targeted strikes on military airfields in the Ukraine territory. So, in Kryvyi Rih, the target of the Lancet was the Dolhintsevo airfield, where the Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft was hit.



▪️Positional battles continue in Kup'yans'k sector of Starobil's'k direction. Russian fighters with TOS-1A and artillery fire disrupted the force redeployment of 101st Territorial Defence Brigade to Ivanivka. In addition, fighting continues in Syn'kivka and near Pershotravneve.



▪️In Soledar direction, Russian troops are moving towards Ivanivske. The fighters managed to carry out a successful attack in the garden association area near the village and push back the Ukrainian units, taking up new positions.



▪️Russian Army's offensive in Avdiivka sector continues. On the northern flank, the soldiers expanded the control zone on the eastern outskirts of Stepove, as well as south-east of the settlement.



▪️To the west, the assault groups of Russian Armed Forces seized important positions on the approaches to Sjeverne. The control zone expansion of Russian troops worsens the enemy's position not only in Sjeverne, but also in the south in Pervomais'ke.



▪️Russian units pushed through the enemy defence and seized several streets on the southwestern outskirts of Mar'inka. Nevertheless, it is premature to talk about the taking of the city — the enemy still holds positions in the northwestern part of the city.



Source @rybar

