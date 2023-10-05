CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Free Speech in Medicine II

October 5, 2023: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn. Chris and his wife—Dr. Julie Curwin—are hosting the second annual Free Speech in Medicine conference in Baddeck, Nova Scotia on October 27-28-29. Free speech on all topics and particularly on the topic of transgenderism will be themes of this year’s conference. We encourage our viewers and listeners—particularly those in the medical professions—to consider attending. Registration details can be found at: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com

