Amazon: Indigenous man from isolated tribe enters Brazilian village in search of fire, learns about a Bic lighter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
145 views • 7 months ago

Indigenous man from isolated tribe enters Brazilian village in search of fire

Barefoot and donned in only a small loincloth, the young man appeared calm and in good health. Villagers attempted to teach him how to use a lighter but were unsuccessful.

The man was served fish and taken to a nearby facility operated by the FUNAI indigenous bureau.

Adding more from link below:

A man from one of the Amazon Rainforest’s uncontacted tribes ventured into the rural community of Bela Rosa this week, the AP reported. Brazilian authorities hope to establish communication with him as early as today.

Brazil’s Fundação Nacional dos Povos Indígenas (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples, or Funai) said in a statement that the individual made contact voluntarily around 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday night. 

Shortly after the video he was fed fish and brought to a Funai facility.

There are at least 100 uncontacted groups in Brazil’s Amazon, according to Funai. The foundation’s general rule is to avoid contact with indigenous groups—though deforestation and deliberate searches by third parties threaten their way of life. Funai routinely monitors the known uncontacted tribes across the Amazon to ensure that the communities are not being interfered with or harmed by development or bad actors.

More about this: 

https://gizmodo.com/indigenous-man-from-uncontacted-tribe-shows-up-in-brazilian-village-2000564003

