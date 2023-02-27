Revelation Foundations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is important to know the overarching truth of Salvation. If you do not start there you will undoubtedly fail to understand how it will be worked out over ages of time! How often does one veer from the core understanding and order laid out within scripture? There is no room for error when it comes to knowing and obeying the plan of Redemption. This video points out some century old deviations from the authority structure within Elohim's plan that He is rectifying in our day.