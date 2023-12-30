Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
N.Y. Rep. Claudia Tenney: Americans must be vigilant everywhere they go
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published 2 months ago

On "Saturday Report," N.Y. Rep. Claudia Tenney says Americans must be vigilant everywhere they go, because we have a government that is unwilling to protect us.

We have Amer held hostage across the world, the are high valued targets....

Our borders are open, its very dangerous in this country.



@RepTenney @claudiatenney

 https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1741164405646061962?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket