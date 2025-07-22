BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This isn't a Zipline, It's Their Daily Commute
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 1 month ago

Forget the bus or train. For high-voltage linemen working in remote mountain jungles, the only way to get from one tower to the next is by a custom-built zipline. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

This incredible footage shows the breathtaking skill and courage it takes to be a lineman. Soaring hundreds of feet above the ground, these workers perform a daily high-wire act to build and maintain the power grids that connect our world. It's a job that demands absolute precision, nerves of steel, and 100% trust in your equipment.

👇 What's the craziest commute you've ever had? Let us know in the comments!

Like and Subscribe for more of the most dangerous and skilled jobs on Earth!

#lineman #dangerousjobs #zipline #work #skill

Keywords
workheroblue collaramazingengineeringconstructionskillhigh wirepower linesadrenalinehigh voltagedangerous jobsbraverypovsatisfyingvertigoziplinelinemanfear of heightsutility workerextreme jobslineman lifeskilled tradestransmission tower
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy