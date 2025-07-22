This isn't a Zipline, It's Their Daily Commute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forget the bus or train. For high-voltage linemen working in remote mountain jungles, the only way to get from one tower to the next is by a custom-built zipline. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos
This incredible footage shows the breathtaking skill and courage it takes to be a lineman. Soaring hundreds of feet above the ground, these workers perform a daily high-wire act to build and maintain the power grids that connect our world. It's a job that demands absolute precision, nerves of steel, and 100% trust in your equipment.
👇 What's the craziest commute you've ever had? Let us know in the comments!
Like and Subscribe for more of the most dangerous and skilled jobs on Earth!
#lineman #dangerousjobs #zipline #work #skill