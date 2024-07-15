Mental Health In Canada with Jessica Robinson-Grant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges — and for some, it is impacting their mental health.
In today’s program, we discuss workplace stress and burnout, social isolation and loneliness, how to address the impact of social media, improving access to mental health services and supports, as well as daily practices that you can adapt to be able to strengthen your mental health.
Joining us for the conversation is Jessica Robinson-Grant, a clinical social worker, a licensed psychotherapist, and the CEO of Soul Care Christian Counselling and Consulting.
Toyin Crandell
Guest Host, Faytene TV
