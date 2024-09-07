HUGE! OPERATION SANDMAN EXPOSED! - The Plot To Destroy The Dollar And Bring In The Great Reset!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the little talked about Operation Sandman, a plot by 141 countries to sell off all US treasuries which would result in essentially all banks going down, access to money being eliminated, hyperinflation and market collapse across the board in the west.

This would also lead to a domino effect among other western currencies.

This plot appears to be coming to life after years of talk.

159 countries are set to adopt the new BRICS payment system replacing SWIFT. India included.

Turkey and Palestine have applied to join BRICS and the new world reserve currency system is being quickly prepared in the face of the scripted World War 3 echoing throughout the world currently.

In the face of Operation Sandman, interest rates would have to go to over 30. This would be absolutely devastating and no one is prepared for it. People would be begging for help from the bankrupted government and panic and mayhem would ensue.

Dedollarization is a very serious and real thing. It's inevitable unfortunately but most are not prepared at all. They will be dependent on a new technocratic system with CBDCs and digital IDs.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said that once oil countries leave the dollar, the dollar will be finished. Well, the Petrodollar expired earlier this year and Saudi Arabia alongside Egypt and the UAE have joined BRICS.

This is real.

What are you doing about it?

This is absolutely the blueprint for the Great Reset.





