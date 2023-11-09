Reptilian Professor at UBC in 1970

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an important account of an event that happened in 1970. Reptilians were not known in our society until David Icke popularized this reality around the year 2000. Ryan describes a professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada in 1970 who had eyes that shifted to a reptilian appearance. The lady experienced five hours of missing time which was also not talked about in 1970.