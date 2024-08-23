BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

SN1429: Convention of Crazies, Sinister Side Effects & Binding Globalization ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
32 views • 8 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5bysh1-sn1429-convention-of-crazies-sinister-side-effects-and-binding-globalizatio.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/08/23/sn1429-convention-of-crazies-sinister-side-effects-binding-globalization/]


We’re back with as minor technical issues as the Democratic National Convention. The disarray and Uniparty masquerade was put on full display for the American public, and hopefully in its chaos, it woke up the slumbering masses confused by the circus. We must remember that the strategic ignorance of hijacked-left is all a ploy to distract people.


We cover the recent socio-political developments, as well as emerging information regarding the cascade of disease being deployed on the population. We have Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg warned the people that mpox is simply a side effect of the immunosuppressed vaccinated individuals. This is happening as we get more details of the tainted blood supply by Dr. Ben Marble.


To say that we’re in a struggle for the very heart and soul of the world would be an understatement. EVeryone is receiving the gift of globalization, so much so that you have the Club of Rome and the Council for the Human Futures releasing a new report calling for increased “global governance”. In the document, it calls for "Develop an Earth System Treaty, under the UN, which legally commits all signatories to work together to prevent the ten major threats. All nations and all Earth citizens must be free to sign, and pledge themselves to a safer future.’


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce,


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
