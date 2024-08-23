SN1429: Convention of Crazies, Sinister Side Effects & Binding Globalization ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5bysh1-sn1429-convention-of-crazies-sinister-side-effects-and-binding-globalizatio.html]





We’re back with as minor technical issues as the Democratic National Convention. The disarray and Uniparty masquerade was put on full display for the American public, and hopefully in its chaos, it woke up the slumbering masses confused by the circus. We must remember that the strategic ignorance of hijacked-left is all a ploy to distract people.





We cover the recent socio-political developments, as well as emerging information regarding the cascade of disease being deployed on the population. We have Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg warned the people that mpox is simply a side effect of the immunosuppressed vaccinated individuals. This is happening as we get more details of the tainted blood supply by Dr. Ben Marble.





To say that we’re in a struggle for the very heart and soul of the world would be an understatement. EVeryone is receiving the gift of globalization, so much so that you have the Club of Rome and the Council for the Human Futures releasing a new report calling for increased “global governance”. In the document, it calls for "Develop an Earth System Treaty, under the UN, which legally commits all signatories to work together to prevent the ten major threats. All nations and all Earth citizens must be free to sign, and pledge themselves to a safer future.’





