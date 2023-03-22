GLENN BECK | Do this TODAY to help stop possible Trump Arrest

They’ve got the man. And now, the far-left is just trying to find the crime that will put him behind bars — and away from their political power — forever. It’s un-American, Glenn says, but thankfully YOU can help. Now may not be the time to march in the streets, but there is another way you can peacefully protest what the far-left is currently doing to our rule of law. And it’s simple: ‘Burn up those phone lines,’ Glenn says. ‘[Call] as many GOP representatives as you can possibly dial.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck