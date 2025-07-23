Gaza: ‘It’s like treasure to me’ - says fathers in Gaza that have a bag of flour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘It’s like treasure to me’
Gaza residents risk death for flour as hunger deepens
With food prices soaring and war raging, thousands swarm UN aid sites — some leave with sacks, others with nothing.
Adding today: Ten killed, including six children and a paramedic, after an Israeli airstrike hit a house in northwest Gaza City — Press TV
Ambulances among the vehicles destroyed as dozens injured