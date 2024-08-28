BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Benefits of Protein with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
95 views • 8 months ago

Approximately 50% or more of our body is made up of protein! These proteins are the building blocks of our body and provide essential amino acids.

As we age, muscle is profoundly important for metabolism and resistance to insulin. The combination of eating enough protein and moving against resistance allows us to maintain lean muscle mass and provides insulin sensitivity.

Join Dr. Hotze and Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C as they discuss the importance of protein in our eating plan. Find out what food sources are best for digestibility and absorbability, and how to maintain muscle mass with hormone replacement therapy so that you can be energized with vitality for life!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!


Keywords
healthmetabolismdigestionproteinhormone replacement therapydr steven hotzewellness revolution
