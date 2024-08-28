The Benefits of Protein with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C

Approximately 50% or more of our body is made up of protein! These proteins are the building blocks of our body and provide essential amino acids.

As we age, muscle is profoundly important for metabolism and resistance to insulin. The combination of eating enough protein and moving against resistance allows us to maintain lean muscle mass and provides insulin sensitivity.

Join Dr. Hotze and Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C as they discuss the importance of protein in our eating plan. Find out what food sources are best for digestibility and absorbability, and how to maintain muscle mass with hormone replacement therapy so that you can be energized with vitality for life!

