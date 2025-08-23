Dr. Bryan Ardis Show-Biological Dentistry Unveiled with Dr. Toni Engram

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::: A good Overall health supports the teeth, Dr. Ardis sits down with Dr. Toni Engram, a biologic dentist and owner of Flourish Dental Boutique in Dallas, Texas. This episode dives deep into the world of biological dentistry, exploring how it differs from traditional approaches by focusing on natural, safe materials and root-cause solutions rather than just “drill, fill, and bill.” Dr. Ardis and Dr. Engram tackle pressing topics like reversing cavities, the truth about fluoride, and the safety of hydroxyapatite in toothpaste—debunking myths and revealing science-backed insights.