Bioweapons of Mass Destruction With James Corbett
328 views • 09/10/2023

childrenshealthdefense

Streamed on:Sep 9, 10:00 am EDT
17.4K

James Corbett interviews Dr. Meryl Nass on her acclaimed new connect-the-dots article exposing how the WHO’s proposed treaty will increase man-made pandemics. Learn how cataclysmic lab escapes become increasingly inevitable in a science fiction futurescape where 94+ countries are “incentivized and encouraged” to perform gain-of-function experiments and to share their weaponized genomic sequences with member states through a vast new “biodefense” surveillance network.

"Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET
➡️https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd"

Keywords
drugsclimate changeliesmind controlvaccinejames corbettfaucianthraxinjectionpandemicscounter measurescovidpcr testchildrenshealthdefensedr meryl nassgreat resetno liabilitywho treatybioweapons of mass destruction
