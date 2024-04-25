"Pro-Palestinian" college riots are the latest BLM-style psyop to tear down western civilization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Opinion: College campuses across the nation erupting with pro-Palestinian protests and riots are simply the left's latest BLM-style psyop to tear down western civilization--it has little to do with helping Palestinians | Biden considers declaring "climate emergency" to sieze dictatorial powers | 18 Trump allies indicted in Arizona for alternate electors "criminal conspiracy" | New study: Do the COVID jabs awaken HIV? | US nuclear weapons in Poland would be top target for Russia | 25 ways the US is being destroyed | Mistrial in Arizona Rancher murder case | SCOTUS leaves Texas ban on "no-excuse" mail-in ballots in place | Mike Johnson goes full on "woke"
Content managed by https://contentsafe.co
CSID: 617c668019fcee4f