Former NBA player Brandon Hunter dead at 42 after collapsing at the yoga class (Sep'23)
541 views • 09/14/2023

Apparently Brandon collapsed at the end of a yoga class.

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died on Tuesday, the Magic announced.

He was 42 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Hunter starred at Ohio University during his four-year run in college before playing two seasons in the NBA.

He was taken in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Celtics, where Hunter averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 36 games before being selected by the Charlotte Bobcats next summer in the expansion draft.

He was later traded to the Magic.

In Orlando, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 31 games during the 2004-05 season.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family,” the Magic said in a statement.

Brandon Hunter died at 42 years old.

https://nypost.com/2023/09/12/former-magic-celtics-forward-brandon-hunter-dead-at-42/

Mirrored - Sudden Death

