Existential Threats to America & Our Children Amid Small Victories with Frank Gaffney and Brenda Lebsack | Liberty Hour Ep. 38

Despite some victories for free speech and the Constitution, America faces existential threats to the nation and children in the form of Communist China and dangerous indoctrination. In the news, Alex spends quite a bit of time on the transgenderization of children and the ongoing revolutionary chaos unleashed in France. The first guest, Center for Security Policy founder and former Assistant Secretary of Defense Frank Gaffney, discusses the war that Communist China is waging against the United States. Next up, Alex interviews teacher and former school board member Brenda Lebsack about the madness passing for education in California and beyond.





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘NEWMAN’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/NewmanPHD





Are you one of the nearly 60% of Americans who are concerned about running out of money? If so, we have the solution for you. Receive a free consultation and a free e-book about annuities – the financial product that can provide you with guaranteed income for life:

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.com/cleveland





Don’t Let Communications Blackouts Leave You Vulnerable – Get a Private Satellite Phone Now! https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





Use Our Code AMP888 For Special Discounts at:





https://MyPillow.com – Get Up To 66% Select Items!





https://GrillBlazer.com – Save 10% Off Your Entire Purchase!





RNCstore.com





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/