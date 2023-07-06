BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Existential Threats to America & Our Children Amid Small Victories with Frank Gaffney and Brenda Lebsack | Liberty Hour Ep. 38
11 views • 07/06/2023

Despite some victories for free speech and the Constitution, America faces existential threats to the nation and children in the form of Communist China and dangerous indoctrination. In the news, Alex spends quite a bit of time on the transgenderization of children and the ongoing revolutionary chaos unleashed in France. The first guest, Center for Security Policy founder and former Assistant Secretary of Defense Frank Gaffney, discusses the war that Communist China is waging against the United States. Next up, Alex interviews teacher and former school board member Brenda Lebsack about the madness passing for education in California and beyond.


childrenamericachinaalex newmanclassroomliberty hour
