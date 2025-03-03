THROWBACK: Ukraine doom predicted 10 YEARS AGO

The US was encouraging Ukraine "to play tough" with Russia and support Kiev's delusions that "they will ultimately become part of the West", warned Professor John Mearsheimer, an offensive realism scholar, in early 2015.

"The Ukrainians are almost completely unwilling to compromise with the Russians and instead want to pursue a hardline policy [...] If they do that, the end result is that their country is going to be wrecked," he stressed.